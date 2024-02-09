Get Your Vitamin C Here!

As original home owners, it was our choice what to plant for landscaping. I can grow my own flowers, so I thought it practical to put in fruit-bearing trees. They're about 30-or-more years old, and look like this every year at this time.



Those are Navel oranges to the left, one of three types of oranges (plus two tangerine trees in the yard as well!) No, we don't live on "acreage"... They're probably closer than recommended, but my mottos is, "Grow! or die!" Look how the trees can volunteer themselves with the aid of a bird or possum! We haven't had a failure yet, and we drink juice or smoothies daily!