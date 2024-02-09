Previous
Get Your Vitamin C Here! by Weezilou
Photo 2268

Get Your Vitamin C Here!

As original home owners, it was our choice what to plant for landscaping. I can grow my own flowers, so I thought it practical to put in fruit-bearing trees. They're about 30-or-more years old, and look like this every year at this time.

Those are Navel oranges to the left, one of three types of oranges (plus two tangerine trees in the yard as well!) No, we don't live on "acreage"... They're probably closer than recommended, but my mottos is, "Grow! or die!" Look how the trees can volunteer themselves with the aid of a bird or possum! We haven't had a failure yet, and we drink juice or smoothies daily!
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
621% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Excellent to be able to grow your own citrus.
February 9th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Delicious image
February 9th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Wow that’s awesome, I love oranges!
February 9th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful inspiring narrative and photo.
February 9th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a marvellous crop!
February 9th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderfully composed
February 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
A healthy looking crop.
February 9th, 2024  
haskar ace
Great crop and beautiful colorful shot.
February 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
They look so good.
February 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise