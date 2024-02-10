Capturing Capturing!

This lady was having such fun taking selfies with the geese, I had to get one of my own! Afterward, she came over to show me all the selfies she'd been taking that day at the "Vietnamese New Year Festival"; she was actually quite photogenic!



At the invitation of our neighbor who gave us a parking pass that put us right at the front door (!!), we attended the Holiday Festival in our city park. It was fabulous! I'd hoped to get photos of people in their native costumes, and my wish was granted 10 fold! Everyone seemed delighted to be asked to pose for photos in a beautiful village set-up that our neighbor took charge of arranging!



Until our grandkids arrive next weekend, I'll post photos of people and even their dogs in Vietnamese regalia! I had to fight the low sun as we arrived at 3 in time for lion dancers and fireworks, but it was a lovely atmosphere and we had a wonderful time!