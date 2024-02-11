NOISY Chinese New Year Festivities!

A New Year ritual is to set off fireworks or firecrackers in such quantity so as to scare off Evil Spirits... (As the world has spun out of control, I'm game to try anything!) We stood quite nearby, but I retreated when I was hit by debris! Shouting into Ken's ear, I couldn't even hear my own voice! (I'm trying to give you a sense as to just how loud this was!)



Later, as the New Year's Lions paraded through the crowd, there was a row of people on the Taiko drum, and clanging cymbals! Melodic, it wasn't!



This was all happening as we arrived, and it was fun to be a part of the celebration! Our neighbor was instrumental in setting up all of the event, so he gave us a VIP parking pass, and, when he saw me taking photos, came out to get us and take us to reserved seating front and center! I'll spend the rest of the evening uploading pictures to Google drive so I can send them to him; he said he was looking forward to seeing what I got!