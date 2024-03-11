Sweet Violet

Our stay in our daughter's home is coming to a close; they're on the plane now, arriving late tonight. The novelty of having peacocks to photograph consumed my interest, but when little Violet lies in her sunsplash each afternoon, I could no longer resist photographing her! As I took them, I knew I'd have trouble picking one, so this was the second one (after a blurry start!) "Just go for it"...and if I find one later that I'd like to share, I may just be in need of something to post on that later day!



Ken made cookies for the boys when they get here, and I'm off to make a "Welcome Home" note... In need of a sloth; they're returning from Costa Rica!