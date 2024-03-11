Previous
Sweet Violet by Weezilou
Sweet Violet

Our stay in our daughter's home is coming to a close; they're on the plane now, arriving late tonight. The novelty of having peacocks to photograph consumed my interest, but when little Violet lies in her sunsplash each afternoon, I could no longer resist photographing her! As I took them, I knew I'd have trouble picking one, so this was the second one (after a blurry start!) "Just go for it"...and if I find one later that I'd like to share, I may just be in need of something to post on that later day!

Ken made cookies for the boys when they get here, and I'm off to make a "Welcome Home" note... In need of a sloth; they're returning from Costa Rica!
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Louise & Ken

Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Dixie Goode ace
This is beautiful
March 12th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
This is a beautiful portrait.
March 12th, 2024  
