More Gardens, More Flowers!

Still while out on our shopping day, we stopped at a nursery that is equally a gorgeous botanical garden! I used my macro lens for some floral images...a break from peacocks for a day or two! What a visual gift, these flowering fruit trees! With patience, there'll be summer fruits to savor in delicious dinners and baked goods, not to mention straight from the tree to eat while the juice runs down your arm!