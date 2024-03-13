Avocado Accolades!

While I don't frequently have extra avocado to share, we came home with plenty of them from our daughter's, and some were getting over-ripe. But not too over-ripe for Missy here! The squirrels LOVE them! I had set a wedge on a plate in the open doorway, so she dashed in and took it out underneath the table. Before long, a second squirrel came running over, she dashed inside, and came running back out to greet me as the second one got on the table looking for his fair share! They were SO funny as this must be a food favorite of the highest order!



I gave them the rest of what we had today, and in return, I have more photos than I can currently use! And we've got no shortage of squirrel antics!