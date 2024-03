That was the name of a movie (I didn't see) last year, but the title is so appropriate! Little Missy was inside eating sunflower seeds when the young gentleman came rushing over! (He's got a larger, darker nose!) To catch the moment I didn't have time to change the camera setting, but the duck was looking for a food plate, too, so I snapped them all! (The always-curious hummer was buzzing above, but this was enough already!) I hope Joan's happy @joansmor