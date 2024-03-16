How Much is Too Much?

While at our daughter's, Ken brought in this bowl filled with avocados and said that was about half of what was on a branch that had fallen! We boxed and sent the bulk of these to our other daughter on the east coast, and we still took home this many again!
As CC @gardenfolk had said, these are a perfect size to cut, sprinkle with salt and a little lemon/lime juice and eat right out of the leather-like rind! Each of us has something special about the places we live; this happens to be one of our delights!