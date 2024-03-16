Previous
How Much is Too Much? by Weezilou
Photo 2296

How Much is Too Much?

While at our daughter's, Ken brought in this bowl filled with avocados and said that was about half of what was on a branch that had fallen! We boxed and sent the bulk of these to our other daughter on the east coast, and we still took home this many again!

As CC @gardenfolk had said, these are a perfect size to cut, sprinkle with salt and a little lemon/lime juice and eat right out of the leather-like rind! Each of us has something special about the places we live; this happens to be one of our delights!
16th March 2024

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012)
Photo Details

Casablanca
You need a guest to help you eat them. Me! 😅😅
March 16th, 2024  
Louise & Ken
@casablanca You'd better believe I wish I could share them more freely! Daughter, Heather, loves receiving a box of them and goes on to share them again with friends and co-workers!
March 16th, 2024  
gloria jones
Great looking avocados...Great capture
March 16th, 2024  
Brigette
so good! what a wonderful haul!!
March 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Oh I would love to just pick one if I fancied it.
March 16th, 2024  
Lou Ann
How incredible! I’m paying $2 apiece for avocados that are not as large as those beauties! Great capture of Ken and his bounty.
March 16th, 2024  
