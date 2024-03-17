Previous
Training by Weezilou
Training

"Little Missy" again, the most daring of the squirrels that come to the yard. She'll dash inside (no further than this now) when she knows the treats await. I think the caution she's displaying here was the set up I needed to photograph her taking food from Ken's hand. I was there with the camera focused for the one shot I'd get and Ken looming over her at the same time.

The camera *clicked*!, Ken let go of the food, and I got a second photo as she turned on her heel and dashed back out the door, morsel clenched between her teeth!
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Susan Wakely ace
A perfect phot opportunity.
March 17th, 2024  
