Training

"Little Missy" again, the most daring of the squirrels that come to the yard. She'll dash inside (no further than this now) when she knows the treats await. I think the caution she's displaying here was the set up I needed to photograph her taking food from Ken's hand. I was there with the camera focused for the one shot I'd get and Ken looming over her at the same time.



The camera *clicked*!, Ken let go of the food, and I got a second photo as she turned on her heel and dashed back out the door, morsel clenched between her teeth!