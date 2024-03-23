Orchid Orchid

For years I was told that it was difficult to grow orchids. I bought one in bloom and was delighted to see how long the flowers lasted! I nursed it along, and, like clockwork, it bloomed the following year...and the next! I don't know who started the rumor about them being difficult...I now have a bank of them in the kitchen bay window. The blooms are underway, and before long, I should have an abundance of color behind the sink, framing my view to the back yard.



We don't get the big seasonal changes that others do, but we watch it happen in more subtle ways!