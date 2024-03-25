Previous
"Have We Met?" by Weezilou
"Have We Met?"

"You're new around here..."

Ashley and Dylan arrived Sunday afternoon for a brief stay. We've seen them so often recently, I thought Dylan had fed the squirrels before, but he said, not. This was the introductory encounter.

He won them over and took over my "job"!
Louise & Ken

Suzanne ace
Lovely shot and story
March 26th, 2024  
