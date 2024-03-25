Sign up
"Have We Met?"
"You're new around here..."
Ashley and Dylan arrived Sunday afternoon for a brief stay. We've seen them so often recently, I thought Dylan had fed the squirrels before, but he said, not. This was the introductory encounter.
He won them over and took over my "job"!
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
3314
photos
83
followers
89
following
Tags
squirrel
,
dylan
,
peaceable kingdom
Suzanne
ace
Lovely shot and story
March 26th, 2024
