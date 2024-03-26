Maternity Zone

Ahhh Spring! It's always thanks to Ken who spots these tiny nests and calls me to bring the camera! She's fairly high in the Navel-Orange tree, too high for me to peer in as the babies grow. But it was lovely to see here there and share more incoming birds to our "Peaceable Kingdom"!



I also watched a Phoebe collecting mud from a pot as she's underway building her nest under the eves out back. A small, green "White Eye" was tugging at the coconut fiber in a hanging basket, so I pulled some loose for her to gather (which she did, and it's gone!)



The most recent information I learned about hummer's nests is that, since they use spider webs in building them, they can stretch as the babies grow! I don't have to go far from home to get an education!