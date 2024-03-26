Previous
Maternity Zone by Weezilou
Photo 2305

Maternity Zone

Ahhh Spring! It's always thanks to Ken who spots these tiny nests and calls me to bring the camera! She's fairly high in the Navel-Orange tree, too high for me to peer in as the babies grow. But it was lovely to see here there and share more incoming birds to our "Peaceable Kingdom"!

I also watched a Phoebe collecting mud from a pot as she's underway building her nest under the eves out back. A small, green "White Eye" was tugging at the coconut fiber in a hanging basket, so I pulled some loose for her to gather (which she did, and it's gone!)

The most recent information I learned about hummer's nests is that, since they use spider webs in building them, they can stretch as the babies grow! I don't have to go far from home to get an education!
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
631% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Krista Mae ace
Awww! I love that this photo was born out of teamwork. I did not know hummingbirds used spider webs for their nests, ant that they expand. Whaaat!? So great!
March 26th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great title! and beautiful capture
March 26th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
So sweet!
March 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise