Previous
Photo 2307
Sun Seekers
I always know where to look and find the lizards on a sunny afternoon! Funnier still, I see their heads tilt to look at me when I go out looking for them! They're so good to have around for the health of the garden!
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
7
3
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Views
9
7
3
Tags
backyard
,
lizard
,
lizards
,
peaceable kingdom
Corinne C
ace
I love this image! everything is vertical and the colors so subtle.
March 28th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
These guys are great at blending in but you are showing them nicely here.
March 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool
March 28th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous light.
March 28th, 2024
KWind
ace
Great find!! I like your title too!
March 28th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Super find and capture...
March 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 28th, 2024
