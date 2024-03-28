Previous
Sun Seekers by Weezilou
Sun Seekers

I always know where to look and find the lizards on a sunny afternoon! Funnier still, I see their heads tilt to look at me when I go out looking for them! They're so good to have around for the health of the garden!
Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Corinne C ace
I love this image! everything is vertical and the colors so subtle.
March 28th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
These guys are great at blending in but you are showing them nicely here.
March 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cool
March 28th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Gorgeous light.
March 28th, 2024  
KWind ace
Great find!! I like your title too!
March 28th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Super find and capture...
March 28th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 28th, 2024  
