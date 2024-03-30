Easter Craft Camp!

Ken and I feel so happy what our grandson Dylan wanted to spend Easter week with us! (His school has a two-week vacation and he spent the first week with his mom on a cruise. The second week our daughter is taking Ashton to Hawaii to go surfing, so we get to have a visitor! S-i-l John's school is in session this week, so the family is scattered!) Dylan loves anything creative, so I prepared for him in advance. I chose a compilation of cute images I thought might work together from #Rawpixel and arranged them to be cut out on the Cricut. I felt that moving images and eventually gluing them would appeal to him more than my delight in creating collages on the computer!



We went on that day to create little "Bunny Baskets" to hold jelly beans, and, using Chow Mein noodles and chocolate, we made bird's nests and put Hershey's eggs in them For at least a year now, he's loved cooking in the kitchen, so we made Hot Cross Buns together for Easter morning. Last project is to dye the eggs after dinner this evening!



We love spending time together and making arts and craft projects... He told his mom that we're fun to be around! (So is he!!)



Happy Easter to each of you and the Blessings we've been promised.