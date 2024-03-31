Easter Breakfast

What a "Happy Easter" it's been! Ken and I did The Good Bunny Presentation for Dylan that included an egg-hunt-for-one! Before the sugar-high went off the rails, we fixed a delicious breakfast with scrambled eggs and the Hot-Cross-Buns I made yesterday. Dylan had a tie-dye kit for the eggs and I loved the way they turned out! (Today, I'm still sporting green fingernails!) The bunny napkin ring I found on the internet and thought it was too cute to pass up; Dylan loved them, too! And he and I made the chocolate nests with Chow Mein noodles and Hershey's eggs. We adulted with Mimosas and fresh-squeezed juice and a cup of coffee! Perfect!



This afternoon we dropped in to see neighbours we've known since even before all our children were born, and now we have grandkids, and some of those are bringing their dates to the gathering! We resisted the loaded buffet and have returned home for an Easter dinner of Lamb Chops, (a chopped salad that I did bring home from there!), vegetable and popovers!



What a day! What began as rainy (most of the day) is now a sunny late afternoon!