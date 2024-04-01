Sign up
Previous
Photo 2310
Caught Worshiping the Sun Again!
At least we know where he is and he's not getting into trouble!
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
3
1
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Tags
cat
,
backyard
,
sunshine
,
tabby
,
tigger
,
peaceable kingdom
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh this is adorable.
April 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
How cute he looks, fabulous title too.
April 1st, 2024
haskar
ace
Adorable.
April 1st, 2024
