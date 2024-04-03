Easter-Week Memories

In years past, I typically made Easter cards to send to friends, but knowing Dylan would be with us, I focused on making decorations for the table. I have a Cricut cutting machine, and I purchase the patterns, so it's not far-different from making clothes "back when", but now, with paper. I'm fully enamoured with the designs, and am lulled into purchasing far-more than I'll ever possibly make, but I'm seldom disappointed when I get them made up!



The "Hint o'Bunny" in the center is a basket, that we filled with candies, and along with the bird's nests chocolates, we delivered those to several neighbors. Holidays are always best with kiddos around!