Easter-Week Memories by Weezilou
Easter-Week Memories

In years past, I typically made Easter cards to send to friends, but knowing Dylan would be with us, I focused on making decorations for the table. I have a Cricut cutting machine, and I purchase the patterns, so it's not far-different from making clothes "back when", but now, with paper. I'm fully enamoured with the designs, and am lulled into purchasing far-more than I'll ever possibly make, but I'm seldom disappointed when I get them made up!

The "Hint o'Bunny" in the center is a basket, that we filled with candies, and along with the bird's nests chocolates, we delivered those to several neighbors. Holidays are always best with kiddos around!
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

*lynn ace
These are darling! I would love making decorations like this too.
April 4th, 2024  
