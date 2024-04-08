Sign up
Photo 2317
Grazing
I love the metal statuary in the garden that is being consumed by the ravages of time! This horse was shiny when I first bought him at a fund raiser and he's actually held up quite well but for the rusting. He still seems to have an appetite!
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
4
1
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
3327
photos
85
followers
92
following
634% complete
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
Tags
horse
,
rust
,
garden
,
statue
,
nasturtiums
Helene
ace
i love it!
April 8th, 2024
Lin
ace
He is fabulous.
April 8th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
He looks wonderful!
April 8th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
He looks so natural with his aged effect.
April 8th, 2024
