Grazing by Weezilou
Grazing

I love the metal statuary in the garden that is being consumed by the ravages of time! This horse was shiny when I first bought him at a fund raiser and he's actually held up quite well but for the rusting. He still seems to have an appetite!
Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Helene ace
i love it!
April 8th, 2024  
Lin ace
He is fabulous.
April 8th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
He looks wonderful!
April 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
He looks so natural with his aged effect.
April 8th, 2024  
