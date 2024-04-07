Previous
I Have a Little Shadow... by Weezilou
Photo 2316

I Have a Little Shadow...

I'd no sooner walked into the kitchen than I found someone waiting to greet me! Ken said he'd fed her earlier, but, clearly, she wasn't yet done with breakfast!
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
634% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
She's so adorable.
April 7th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
She is a cutie!
April 7th, 2024  
Pam Knowler ace
Oh I love this! She just wants to watch you cooking in the kitchen in the hope she will get some more treats!
April 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise