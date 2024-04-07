Sign up
Previous
Photo 2316
I Have a Little Shadow...
I'd no sooner walked into the kitchen than I found someone waiting to greet me! Ken said he'd fed her earlier, but, clearly, she wasn't yet done with breakfast!
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
3
3
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
3326
photos
85
followers
92
following
634% complete
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
Tags
squirrel
,
peeping tom
,
peaceable kingdom
Rob Z
ace
She's so adorable.
April 7th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
She is a cutie!
April 7th, 2024
Pam Knowler
ace
Oh I love this! She just wants to watch you cooking in the kitchen in the hope she will get some more treats!
April 7th, 2024
