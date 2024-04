The Last Easter-Themed Image of '24

My recent days have been filled with "Grandson Activities" and I have no shortage of photos of Dylan. Today we got some nice family photos when our daughter returned with Ashton; we spent a brief while together and saw them off to their home.



This, in effect, is a last and lasting memory of a wonderful Easter week spent with our grandson, a first for this length of time. (I asked his dad if we might just keep him, but, as the best of dads will, he wanted him back!)



The Nest is Empty again...