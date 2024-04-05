Previous
One Final Wave ... by Weezilou
One Final Wave ...

While Dylan's activities have kept us busy during his visit, this is his brother in Hawaii sharing his half of vacation with mom while his dad is home, teaching.

Saturday morning, Dylan will pack up and we'll leave to pick the others up at the airport. We'll return to our respective home bases and routines will resume. I heard from Ashley that Ashton had the time of his life, surfing every day!

Here, Dylan and I ordered "A Mystery Box" of specialty papers and, surprisingly, struck a coup! One of the enclosures was a package of "Black Shrink Film" (Shrinky Dinks, of "back in the day"!) I might have considered it a waste until he came up with all sorts of ideas, and I cut out some darling items, all of which he wants to take home! I'll send some of the film with him and now have plans to use it myself! He and I also discovered we can order a film type that can be Ink-Jet printed, cut and shrunk, so Amazon is supposed to deliver that to his house on Sunday!

What a world!


... I looked back under the tag, "Ashton" and almost exactly 10 years ago, his love affair with the ocean began... https://365project.org/Weezilou/album-excess/2014-04-24
5th April 2024

Fantastic 🌊🏄‍♂️
April 6th, 2024  
