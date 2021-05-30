Previous
nighthawk by aecasey
280 / 365

nighthawk

I finished the BirdBlitz with 31 birds posted to iNaturalist. I didn't get them all in my albums, so I need to see what I missed. It was a fun month, and I've seen a lot of different birds, some of which I have never seen. Great challenge for May.
30th May 2021 30th May 21

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
