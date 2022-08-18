Previous
brown mantis by aecasey
brown mantis

I went back to try and get a better photo of the green mantis, but could not find it. Instead, there was this big brown praying mantis. It's eyes are harder to see, but the light was better.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Taffy ace
Fantastic closeup!
August 22nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
Nice close-up
August 22nd, 2022  
