Previous
Next
falling leaves by aecasey
363 / 365

falling leaves

A quick stop while in town at a small park by the river where the cottonwood leaves are falling into the little bushes along the walkway. I will miss the colors of autumn.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
99% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise