Photo 390
yellow iris
The yellow iris we brought home from dad's collection are in full bloom. They seem a bit fuller and heartier than the earlier iris. So nice to have a bit of my parents' history in the yard.
7th June 2023
7th Jun 23
2
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
389
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
3917
3918
3919
393
3920
394
395
396
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Just One More
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
7th June 2023 6:24pm
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
iris
Jane Pittenger
ace
What a beauty
June 23rd, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
It's definitely like a little bit of sunshine to go along with their history!
June 23rd, 2023
