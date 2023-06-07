Previous
yellow iris by aecasey
Photo 390

yellow iris

The yellow iris we brought home from dad's collection are in full bloom. They seem a bit fuller and heartier than the earlier iris. So nice to have a bit of my parents' history in the yard.
ace
@aecasey
Jane Pittenger ace
What a beauty
June 23rd, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
It's definitely like a little bit of sunshine to go along with their history!
June 23rd, 2023  
