Previous
Photo 402
waiting
Another from the stables at the Fort. I think maybe this one is closer to have a bit of a horse silhouette that might meet my challenge from Wendy. Again, BoB if you have a moment.
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
3
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4372
photos
209
followers
164
following
Tags
horse
,
silhouette
,
cowboy
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-575
April
ace
Wendy
@farmreporter
... Not golden or blue hour, and not quite a traditional silhouette for the horse, but the head and ears look great and I do like the cowboy silhouette.
August 12th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
Love this!
August 12th, 2023
*lynn
ace
great capture ~ fav
August 12th, 2023
