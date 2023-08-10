Previous
waiting by aecasey
Photo 402

waiting

Another from the stables at the Fort. I think maybe this one is closer to have a bit of a horse silhouette that might meet my challenge from Wendy. Again, BoB if you have a moment.
10th August 2023

April ace
Wendy @farmreporter ... Not golden or blue hour, and not quite a traditional silhouette for the horse, but the head and ears look great and I do like the cowboy silhouette.
August 12th, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
Love this!
August 12th, 2023  
*lynn ace
great capture ~ fav
August 12th, 2023  
