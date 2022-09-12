Previous
365 Garden 9 by allsop
9 / 365

365 Garden 9

This project is a simple one: to take (as far as possible) a photograph a day for a year of my garden from the same spot, i.e. the conservatory doors. If you enjoy them then you must be as mad as me!
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
