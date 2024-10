31 days into my year long daily Literature project. The first known use of the word "photography" according to the Oxford English Dictionary (Online version)."[1839Paper smeared with the solution [of lunar caustic] is darkened... Hence the process of photogenic drawing [as published in May, in Edinb. New Philos. Jrnl. 27 145, altered to Hence the art of Photography].A. Fyfe in Proceedings Scot. Society of Arts 27 March 419Citation details for A. Fyfe in Proceedings Scot. Society of Arts]"Oxford English Dictionary, s.v. “photography (n.),” July 2023, https://doi.org/10.1093/OED/8856914037.