Literature Project #30 Henri Cartier-Bresson, Michael L. Sand 'The Mind's Eye: Writings on Photography and Photographers'. by allsop
Photo 734

Literature Project #30 Henri Cartier-Bresson, Michael L. Sand 'The Mind's Eye: Writings on Photography and Photographers'.

30 days into my year long daily Literature project. I do not entirely agree with all that Henri Cartier-Bresson has said (in particular his emphasis on the importance of the so-called "Decisive Moment") but this quotation from 'The Mind's Eye: Writings on Photography and Photographers' resonated with me:

"In photography, the smallest thing can be a great subject. The little, human detail can become a Leitmotiv."
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

