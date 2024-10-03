Literature Project #30 Henri Cartier-Bresson, Michael L. Sand 'The Mind's Eye: Writings on Photography and Photographers'.

30 days into my year long daily Literature project. I do not entirely agree with all that Henri Cartier-Bresson has said (in particular his emphasis on the importance of the so-called "Decisive Moment") but this quotation from 'The Mind's Eye: Writings on Photography and Photographers' resonated with me:



"In photography, the smallest thing can be a great subject. The little, human detail can become a Leitmotiv."

