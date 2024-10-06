Previous
Literature Project #33 John Buchan 'The Three Hostages' by allsop
Literature Project #33 John Buchan 'The Three Hostages'

33 days into my year long daily Literature project. One of my favourite authors is the remarkable John Buchan. Buchan lived a life of adventure and diplomacy, on becoming the Governor General of Canada he was created the 1st Baron Tweedsmuir. If you are ever in the Scottish border town of Peebles a visit to the "John Buchan Story" is well worth a visit.

John Buchan, The Three Hostages (1924)

"Presently, as I was garaging the car in an outhouse, Sandy appeared in flannel bags and a tweed jacket, looking as fresh as paint and uncommonly sunburnt.
‘I hope you’re hungry,’ he said. ‘Capital fellow the landlord! He knows what a man’s appetite is. I ordered eggs, kidneys, sausages and cold ham, and he seemed to expect it.’"
Andrew-Bede Allsop

Casablanca ace
I love this. John Buchan was a great storyteller I love reading.
October 6th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca He certainly was, have you read his book 'John Macnab'? It is different from his normal adventure novels but is great fun.
October 6th, 2024  
