The Face by allsop
133 / 365

The Face

31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Casablanca ace
I love that! And he looks like he is swallowing the moss too!
February 1st, 2020  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca I intended that to be the case and I did have a slightly better one with the moss filling all of the 'mouth', but it was slightly out of focus so posted this one instead. Pleased you like it.
February 1st, 2020  
