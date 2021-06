Who spoiled my garden photo?

Had great fun with today's Word of the Day which is "Who?". There is a story behind the idea. When I must of been about 7 or 8 getting hold of my Dad's camera and taking a photo having no idea what I was doing but just copying what Dad did' imagine his surprise when he got in the darkroom and amongst his roll of film there appeared a very out of focus picture that he certainly hadn't taken!