19/04/1969—19/04/2023
Unbelievable 54 years!
19th April 2023
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
Just realised that so many of the folk in the wedding photo are no longer with us; the priest is my brother Peter who dies last year, the two either side of him in the back ground are Beryl's mum and dad, the lady with head on my shoulder is my Auntie Cissie...the years take their toll in more ways than one.
April 19th, 2023
