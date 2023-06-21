Sign up
Back-lit
My Get Pushed challenge from
@JackieR
was to do a back-lit composition. Thanks Jackie.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
1717
photos
25
followers
26
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th June 2023 7:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flora
,
get-pushed-568
JackieR
ace
Those look beautiful nice response to the challenge
June 21st, 2023
