106 / 365
Bee meets Bean
The vibrancy of the bean flowers at the moment is stunning.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
1
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
1098
photos
29
followers
25
following
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Anything Goes
Camera
X70
Taken
20th July 2021 8:39am
Tags
bee
,
insect
,
bean
,
flora
moni kozi
ace
beautiful contrast of colours
July 20th, 2021
