107 / 365
Urban Tommy
I liked the juxtaposition here between the guy's boots and the printed feet marks on the ground as this urban Tommy waited for his fish and chips.
21st July 2021
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Anything Goes
Camera
X70
Taken
20th July 2021 6:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
street-83
