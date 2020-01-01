Previous
Entrance to old railway track Pleasley Vale by allsop
Entrance to old railway track Pleasley Vale

This year I am doing a project to photograph entrances and exits and will tag them for convenience as Entrances. This disused railway track used to run across the road to some sidings that are now long gone.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
