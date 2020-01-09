Sign up
Fingering the earth
I love trees, so organic and I always wonder what is going on with them underground. Roots are the entrance to another world we very seldom see.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Tags
tree
roots
entrances
