Lego
The Bee Flies and Stings But The Spider Waits with Teeth, 2017. by Ekow Nimako.
The title is from a Ghanian proverb. The archer is a great warrior from a time when mythical beings dwelled in the jungles and deserts of West Africa.
Part of a Lego sculpture exhibition currently in the Hayward Gallery, Nottinghamshire.
26th January 2020
26th Jan 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
8
Kami
DC-TZ90
23rd January 2020 11:33am
spider
art
lego
sculpture
