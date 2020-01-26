Previous
Lego by allsop
130 / 365

Lego

The Bee Flies and Stings But The Spider Waits with Teeth, 2017. by Ekow Nimako.

The title is from a Ghanian proverb. The archer is a great warrior from a time when mythical beings dwelled in the jungles and deserts of West Africa.

Part of a Lego sculpture exhibition currently in the Hayward Gallery, Nottinghamshire.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Photo Details

