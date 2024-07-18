Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 657
SLP 309
309 days into my year long making of a daily still life. The fuchsia buds from a couple of SLP305 have now flowered. The variety I have found out is Fuchsia 'Dark Eyes'
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2455
photos
52
followers
79
following
180% complete
View this month »
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
Latest from all albums
652
653
654
780
655
781
656
657
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
17th July 2024 6:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
still life
,
fuchsia
,
flora
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close