SLP 313

313 days into my year long making of a daily still life. The vibrant Montbretia. The Irish poet Eamon Grennan (born 1941) wrote a poem about this gorgeous plant:



Gone



The little house grows quiet now she’s gone from it—

so he’ll set small orange embers of montbretia in a vase

before the bedroom mirror although its petals can behold

no more than themselves in the cold truth-telling glass.

—Eamon Grennan