Literature Project #35 Alen De Loach 'Connections'

35 days into my year long daily Literature project. My most treasured book of poetry is a small volume entitled 'A Merton Concelebration' (published by Ave Maria Press. editor Deba Patnaik in 1981). The book contains tributes from friends of the poet-monk Thomas Merton, I am sure I shall mine 'A Merton Concelebration' again in this project.



Today's quotation is from a beautiful poem by Alan De Loach entitled 'Connections':



"Solitude—the hermitage—

waking 3:15 a.m.

A thick ceramic mug, glazed

(no razor thin china)

and hot coffee meandering to the belly

—a wordless prayer—

robust happiness into perceptions."