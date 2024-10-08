Previous
Literature Project #35 Alen De Loach 'Connections' by allsop
Photo 739

Literature Project #35 Alen De Loach 'Connections'

35 days into my year long daily Literature project. My most treasured book of poetry is a small volume entitled 'A Merton Concelebration' (published by Ave Maria Press. editor Deba Patnaik in 1981). The book contains tributes from friends of the poet-monk Thomas Merton, I am sure I shall mine 'A Merton Concelebration' again in this project.

Today's quotation is from a beautiful poem by Alan De Loach entitled 'Connections':

"Solitude—the hermitage—
waking 3:15 a.m.
A thick ceramic mug, glazed
(no razor thin china)
and hot coffee meandering to the belly
—a wordless prayer—
robust happiness into perceptions."
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
202% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a delightful poem and a lovely low key image with it.
October 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise