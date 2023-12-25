Sign up
Previous
16 / 365
David & Alfie
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
1
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2040
photos
33
followers
56
following
4% complete
View this month »
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Latest from all albums
351
449
685
450
451
686
16
452
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
X-T5
Taken
25th December 2023 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
greyhound
John Falconer
ace
Lovely with the lighting.
December 26th, 2023
