The Veil of Veronica

Susan challenged me to do a poem in a picture so I photographed this picture that I have had since the early 1960's.

George Herbert (1593-1633) was and remains one of England's pre-eminent metaphysical poets, a contemporary of John Donne and to my mind his equal. Herbert is one of my favourite poets. His poem Love (III) is a breathtaking depiction of Divine Love.

The Veil of Veronica (also known as The Veronica Handkerchief) is also a depiction of Divine Love. The story of the image's origin is related to the sixth Station of the Cross, wherein Saint Veronica, encountering Jesus along the Via Dolorosa to Calvary, wipes the blood and sweat from his face with her veil.

Poem and picture taken together become for me a compelling meditation.



LOVE (III) — George Herbert



Love bade me welcome: yet my soul drew back,

Guilty of dust and sin.

But quick-eyed Love, observing me grow slack

From my first entrance in,

Drew nearer to me, sweetly questioning

If I lacked anything.



"A guest," I answered, "worthy to be here":

Love said, "You shall be he."

"I, the unkind, ungrateful? Ah, my dear,

I cannot look on thee."

Love took my hand, and smiling did reply,

"Who made the eyes but I?"



"Truth, Lord; but I have marred them; let my shame

Go where it doth deserve."

"And know you not," says Love, "who bore the blame?"

"My dear, then I will serve."

"You must sit down," says Love, "and taste my meat."

So I did sit and eat.