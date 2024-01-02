Libraries by Massimo Listri

My First Memory (Of Librarians) by Nikki Giovanni



This is my first memory:

A big room with heavy wooden tables that sat on a creaky

wood floor

A line of green shades—bankers’ lights—down the center

Heavy oak chairs that were too low or maybe I was simply

too short

For me to sit in and read

So my first book was always big



In the foyer up four steps a semi-circle desk presided

To the left side the card catalogue

On the right newspapers draped over what looked like

a quilt rack

Magazines face out from the wall



The welcoming smile of my librarian

The anticipation in my heart

All those books — another world — just waiting

At my fingertips