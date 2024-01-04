Sign up
There was an old man with a beard—Edward Lear
There was an old man with a beard,
Who said “It is just as I feared! -
Two Owls and a Hen,
Four Larks and a Wren,
Have all built their nests in my beard!”
The wonderful nonsense poems of Edward Lear are a delight.
4th January 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
X-T5
Taken
3rd January 2024 7:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
poetry
