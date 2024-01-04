Previous
There was an old man with a beard—Edward Lear by allsop
20 / 365

There was an old man with a beard,
Who said “It is just as I feared! -
Two Owls and a Hen,
Four Larks and a Wren,
Have all built their nests in my beard!”

The wonderful nonsense poems of Edward Lear are a delight.
Andrew-Bede Allsop

