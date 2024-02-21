Sign up
26 / 365
David
Delwyn challenged me to do a low key portrait, this is my first attempt taken with my iPhone and a bit of adjusting with Snapseed.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2132
photos
34
followers
58
following
Photo Details
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
21st February 2024 5:26pm
Tags
portrait
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@dkbarnett
Not over happy with this first attempt at your challenge.
February 22nd, 2024
