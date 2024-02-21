Previous
David by allsop
David

Delwyn challenged me to do a low key portrait, this is my first attempt taken with my iPhone and a bit of adjusting with Snapseed.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@dkbarnett Not over happy with this first attempt at your challenge.
February 22nd, 2024  
