Beryl by allsop
Beryl

My second attempt at a low key portrait as challenged by Delwyn. I think this is a distinct improvement on my first go.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@dkbarnett I think this is a great improvement on my first attempt. Probably because I used my X-T5 instead of the iPhone. I'd appreciate your comments on both as I want to try to improve my technique. Cheers.
February 22nd, 2024  
