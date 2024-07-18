Sign up
Previous
56 / 365
End of the day Compline
Self-explanatory really.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
1
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
2458
photos
52
followers
79
following
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
The Human Condition
Camera
X70
Taken
18th July 2024 4:06am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
book
,
prayer
,
darkroom-dayend
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice lighting.
July 18th, 2024
