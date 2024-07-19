Previous
Catching up and the sun by allsop
57 / 365

Catching up and the sun

I saw this young lady taking time before her shift starts to catch some sun and catch up on her mobile. Hope she has a good shift.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise